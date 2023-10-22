Baldwin Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 34.4% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Optas LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.9% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.7% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 14.3% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE OTIS opened at $77.53 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $91.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on OTIS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

