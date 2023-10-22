Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Purchases 495 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,345 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PXD. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXD opened at $250.93 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $274.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $58.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.99 and a 200-day moving average of $221.11.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $1.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.