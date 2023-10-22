Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Acquires 115 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at about $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 22.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,579,000 after buying an additional 190,138 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Argus dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE ED opened at $87.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $100.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.49 and a 200-day moving average of $92.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 46.62%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

