Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Trims Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC trimmed its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter worth $465,634,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $308,885,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 48.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,815,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,131,000 after buying an additional 2,220,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Arista Networks by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,748,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $797,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,391 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.40.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total value of $185,537.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.46, for a total value of $3,929,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $637,316.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total value of $185,537.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,208 shares of company stock worth $27,269,432 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $186.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.80 and its 200 day moving average is $169.19. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.39 and a 52 week high of $198.70.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

