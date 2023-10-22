Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $510,000 Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYV. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,585,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,041,000 after buying an additional 1,819,841 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,328,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,341,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5,567.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,006,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,454,000 after buying an additional 988,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.92.

Shares of LYV opened at $79.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $101.74.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 190.42% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

