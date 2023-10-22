Baldwin Investment Management LLC Has $648,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 54,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 117,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 26,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Pfizer by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,170,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,939,000 after purchasing an additional 20,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 15,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $30.65 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.48 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.66.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

About Pfizer



Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.



