The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stake Lessened by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Progressive by 97,906.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,255,530,000 after acquiring an additional 371,725,263 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Progressive by 1.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,382,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,774,286,000 after purchasing an additional 254,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,131,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,736,980,000 after purchasing an additional 87,687 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,789,280,000 after buying an additional 3,158,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,826,000 after buying an additional 1,361,665 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of PGR stock opened at $154.84 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $161.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.74 and its 200-day moving average is $134.29. The stock has a market cap of $90.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.45.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.68%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Progressive from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PGR

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,371 shares of company stock valued at $10,714,936. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.