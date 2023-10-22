Baldwin Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 250.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 96.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 31.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 17,080 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 41,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $2,202,772.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,965,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,758,928.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 41,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $2,202,772.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,965,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,758,928.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 4,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $236,665.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,965 shares in the company, valued at $5,044,980.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,896 shares of company stock valued at $10,913,964 over the last ninety days. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Bentley Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

Shares of BSY opened at $50.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.97. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $31.75 and a 1-year high of $55.37. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.08, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $296.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.78 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

