iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 19,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $166.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.00. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.43 and a fifty-two week high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

