Community Bank N.A. Has $1.17 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $354.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.70. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $259.08 and a 12 month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.