Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 187.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $77.80 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.11 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The company has a market capitalization of $96.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.05.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

