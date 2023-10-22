Community Bank N.A. Sells 4,300 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 108.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at $18,120,115.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $495,972.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,501 shares of company stock worth $7,838,332 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HSBC started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CL opened at $73.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $82.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.