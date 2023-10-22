United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Releases Earnings Results

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $9.93 million for the quarter. United Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 18.40%.

United Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of UBOH opened at $17.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.41. United Bancshares has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $21.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average is $18.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Bancshares stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,806 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.46% of United Bancshares worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bancshares Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

