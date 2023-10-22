Flow Beverage (OTC:FLWBF) Trading Down 12.3%

Flow Beverage Corp. (OTC:FLWBF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 12.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 12,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 11,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30.
Flow Beverage Company Profile
Flow Beverage Corp., a health and wellness focused beverage company, engages in production and distribution of original unflavored and collagen-infused alkaline spring water in the United States and Canada. The company's spring water available in natural flavours, such as blackberry+hibiscus, grapefruit+elderflower, strawberry+rose, watermelon+lime, cucumber+mint, lemon+ginger, watermelon, grapefruit, cucumber, peach+blueberry, blood orange, meyer lemon, pomegranate, elderberry, citrus, and cherry.
