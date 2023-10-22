Hooked Protocol Price Down 0% This Week (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. In the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00002519 BTC on exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a total market capitalization of $44.04 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hooked Protocol Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,434,910 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 58,434,910.07570569 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.76082357 USD and is up 2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $2,621,107.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

