Worldcoin Price Tops $1.60 (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One Worldcoin token can now be purchased for $1.60 or 0.00005361 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. Worldcoin has a total market cap of $215.63 million and $81.35 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Worldcoin Token Profile

Worldcoin’s genesis date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,415,609 tokens. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Worldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 134,408,669.46836567 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 1.6610216 USD and is up 9.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 181 active market(s) with $61,612,203.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Worldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

