Dacxi One Day Volume Hits $195,159.00 (DACXI)

Dacxi (DACXI) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. Dacxi has a total market cap of $12.74 million and $195,159.00 worth of Dacxi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dacxi has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Dacxi token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dacxi Token Profile

Dacxi was first traded on July 31st, 2021. Dacxi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. Dacxi’s official Twitter account is @dacxicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dacxi is https://reddit.com/r/dacxi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dacxi is dacxicoin.io. Dacxi’s official message board is dacxi.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Dacxi

According to CryptoCompare, “Dacxi is a fintech company pioneering crowd finance, with a mission to change the lives of everyone through new wealth opportunities.”

