Orchid (OXT) Market Cap Reaches $60.20 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.0625 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $60.20 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orchid has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007220 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00019080 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00014704 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,914.61 or 0.99976446 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00012391 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002126 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06365923 USD and is up 2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $3,792,307.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars.

