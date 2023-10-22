inSure DeFi Market Cap Hits $83.49 Million (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. One inSure DeFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. inSure DeFi has a total market capitalization of $83.49 million and $115,919.96 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, inSure DeFi has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

inSure DeFi Token Profile

inSure DeFi is a token. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net.

inSure DeFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00312987 USD and is up 1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $103,462.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade inSure DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy inSure DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

