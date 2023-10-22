Mountain Commerce Bancorp (MCBI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data on Monday, October 23rd.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Price Performance

OTCMKTS MCBI opened at $16.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.47. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $28.75.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Mountain Commerce Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Mountain Commerce Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Company Profile

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank that provides banking services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and affluent individuals. It offers checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and mortgage loans, personal loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, small business administration loans, equipment lending, operating lines of credit, and credit cards.

