Mountain Commerce Bancorp (MCBI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2023

Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBIGet Free Report) is set to release its earnings data on Monday, October 23rd.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Price Performance

OTCMKTS MCBI opened at $16.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.47. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $28.75.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Mountain Commerce Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Mountain Commerce Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank that provides banking services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and affluent individuals. It offers checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and mortgage loans, personal loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, small business administration loans, equipment lending, operating lines of credit, and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI)

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Commerce Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Commerce Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.