Tupperware Brands (TUP) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Monday, October 23rd.

Tupperware Brands Stock Down 3.4 %

TUP opened at $1.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.86. Tupperware Brands has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Tupperware Brands

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 284.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,111,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,006 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 86.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,330,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,145 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 747.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 718,596 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 77.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 540,192 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 894.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 561,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 504,934 shares during the period. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home under the Tupperware brand name, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

