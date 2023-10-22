Luther Burbank (LBC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.21 million for the quarter. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 17.10%.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

Luther Burbank Stock Performance

LBC opened at $8.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $413.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.72. Luther Burbank has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.10.

Institutional Trading of Luther Burbank

About Luther Burbank

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Luther Burbank by 3,582.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 158,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 154,471 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Luther Burbank by 161.7% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 154,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 95,339 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Luther Burbank by 102.6% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 144,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 73,385 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Luther Burbank by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,215,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after buying an additional 67,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Luther Burbank by 8.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 692,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after buying an additional 56,094 shares in the last quarter. 14.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.