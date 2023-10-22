Luther Burbank (LBC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd.
Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.21 million for the quarter. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 17.10%.
Luther Burbank Stock Performance
LBC opened at $8.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $413.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.72. Luther Burbank has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.10.
About Luther Burbank
Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.
