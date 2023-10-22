Acme United (ACU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd.

Acme United (NYSE:ACU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Acme United had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $53.34 million during the quarter.

Shares of ACU stock opened at $28.44 on Friday. Acme United has a fifty-two week low of $21.27 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.53 million, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.38%.

In related news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 7,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $206,019.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,197,741.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $104,105.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,818.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.10% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Acme United by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 16,189 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Acme United by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 32,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 14,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Acme United in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Acme United by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Acme United by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Acme United in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

