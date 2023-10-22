Western New England Bancorp (WNEB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $18.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. On average, analysts expect Western New England Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $6.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Western New England Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.44. The stock has a market cap of $153.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.17%.

WNEB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after buying an additional 21,492 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,123,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,727,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 115,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

