Finward Bancorp (FNWD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd.
Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Finward Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Finward Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FNWD opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Finward Bancorp has a one year low of $19.49 and a one year high of $37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.39.
Finward Bancorp Company Profile
Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.
