Albany International (AIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Albany International had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $274.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Albany International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Albany International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AIN stock opened at $83.23 on Friday. Albany International has a 52 week low of $82.30 and a 52 week high of $115.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.02%.

In other news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $390,031.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,743.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Albany International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,948,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $417,218,000 after buying an additional 51,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Albany International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,444,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,431,000 after buying an additional 30,652 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Albany International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,151,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,080,000 after buying an additional 29,943 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Albany International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,082,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,587,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Albany International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,732,000 after buying an additional 13,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

AIN has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Albany International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

