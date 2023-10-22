Signaturefd LLC Increases Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,392 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 296.9% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $54.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.75. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th.

Several analysts have recently commented on BHP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Berenberg Bank cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,950.00.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

