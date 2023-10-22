Signaturefd LLC Has $1.65 Million Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,537,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,909,000 after purchasing an additional 478,742 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,219,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,067 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter worth $81,057,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,887,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,937,000 after buying an additional 1,057,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,851,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,741,000 after buying an additional 240,428 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $7.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.43. United Microelectronics Co. has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 23.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.46.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

