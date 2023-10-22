First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Lowered to $185.00 at Citigroup

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $229.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet raised shares of First Solar from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $222.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $231.63.

Get First Solar alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FSLR

First Solar Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $150.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.27 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar has a 12-month low of $116.77 and a 12-month high of $232.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $810.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.43 million. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.13%. On average, analysts forecast that First Solar will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,160 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total value of $482,565.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,861 shares in the company, valued at $18,288,566.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,160 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total value of $482,565.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,861 shares in the company, valued at $18,288,566.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $1,068,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,919 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,016.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,470 shares of company stock worth $6,245,614 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in First Solar by 172.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in First Solar by 67.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $827,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.