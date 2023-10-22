Barclays Cuts TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$50.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TRP. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. CIBC downgraded TC Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$54.94.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TC Energy

TC Energy Price Performance

TC Energy stock opened at C$46.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.68, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$48.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$51.53. TC Energy has a 52-week low of C$43.70 and a 52-week high of C$66.19.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C($0.01). TC Energy had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of C$3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.65 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.1579861 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 413.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.82, for a total value of C$30,604.80. In related news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.82, for a total value of C$30,604.80. Also, Director Una Marie Power acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$49.16 per share, with a total value of C$235,967.52. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.