J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $197.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $176.27 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $159.96 and a 52 week high of $209.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.50.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, COO Nicholas Hobbs sold 3,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.78, for a total transaction of $738,666.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,471 shares in the company, valued at $15,797,245.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, COO Nicholas Hobbs sold 3,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.78, for a total transaction of $738,666.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,471 shares in the company, valued at $15,797,245.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $76,104.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,023 shares of company stock worth $1,807,621 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 30.1% during the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 37,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 45.4% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.1% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

