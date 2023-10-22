Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Lowered to $540.00 at Citigroup

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $555.00 to $540.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LMT. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $484.07.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock opened at $444.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $432.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $450.89. The company has a market capitalization of $110.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.87 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 27.1 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Trust Co grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,854,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $6,709,000. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 41.1% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 46,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after acquiring an additional 13,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 69.5% in the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.