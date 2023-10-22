Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Scotiabank

Scotiabank restated their sector perform rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.60.

Shares of NASDAQ OLK opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.54. Olink Holding AB has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 5.84.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $29.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.49 million. On average, analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,448,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,572,000 after acquiring an additional 11,655 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 174.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 45.1% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 23,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 19.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,409,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,892,000 after buying an additional 232,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.25% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

