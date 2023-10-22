Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Price Target Raised to $93.00

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $92.00 to $93.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LEGN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Legend Biotech has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.10.

Legend Biotech stock opened at $66.54 on Wednesday. Legend Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 7.93.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.64 million. Legend Biotech’s revenue was up 510.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 8.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,394,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,551,000 after buying an additional 1,253,099 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,264,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,450,000 after purchasing an additional 615,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,810,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Legend Biotech by 14.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,609,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,841,000 after purchasing an additional 332,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

