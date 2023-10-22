BMO Capital Markets Increases J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $200.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $197.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $176.27 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $159.96 and a fifty-two week high of $209.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.50.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,609 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total transaction of $319,032.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,775,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, COO Nicholas Hobbs sold 3,716 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.78, for a total value of $738,666.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,797,245.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,609 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total transaction of $319,032.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,775,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,621. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,989 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 836.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 979,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after buying an additional 875,357 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 39.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,205,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $399,335,000 after purchasing an additional 624,119 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.3% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,662,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $481,953,000 after purchasing an additional 570,831 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

