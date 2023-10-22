J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $197.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $176.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.28 and a 200 day moving average of $183.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $159.96 and a one year high of $209.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 5.89%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP David Keefauver sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.25, for a total value of $100,162.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,469.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total transaction of $510,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,373.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Keefauver sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.25, for a total transaction of $100,162.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,469.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,621 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

