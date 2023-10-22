Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) PT Lowered to $77.00 at Raymond James

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MIRM

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ MIRM opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.21. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.49 and a one year high of $33.39.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $37.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 152.27% and a negative return on equity of 103.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 14,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $454,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.65 per share, with a total value of $296,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $296,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 14,216 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $454,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 162,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,323,280. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.