PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson restated a market perform rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.79.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $53.39 on Wednesday. PayPal has a twelve month low of $53.34 and a twelve month high of $92.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.49.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in PayPal by 90,307.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,785,000 after buying an additional 254,263,405 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $1,022,333,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at $273,344,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

