Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GRC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Gorman-Rupp in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GRC

Gorman-Rupp Stock Performance

Shares of GRC stock opened at $30.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $808.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. Gorman-Rupp has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $33.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average of $28.59.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $171.02 million during the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 8.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gorman-Rupp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Gorman-Rupp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is 84.34%.

Institutional Trading of Gorman-Rupp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 457,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,450,000 after acquiring an additional 183,816 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the second quarter valued at about $4,922,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gorman-Rupp by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after buying an additional 130,978 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the first quarter valued at about $4,252,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gorman-Rupp by 7.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,604,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,256,000 after buying an additional 116,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

About Gorman-Rupp

(Get Free Report)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.