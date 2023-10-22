Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Donaldson

Donaldson Price Performance

Shares of DCI stock opened at $58.58 on Thursday. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.14 and its 200 day moving average is $62.00. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Donaldson will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $191,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,046.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $191,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,046.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Milroy sold 26,300 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,681,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,824 shares in the company, valued at $180,594.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donaldson

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Donaldson by 792.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Donaldson by 521.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

(Get Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.