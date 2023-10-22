Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Empire State Realty OP Stock Performance
NYSE:ESBA opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. Empire State Realty OP has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.10.
Empire State Realty OP Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%.
About Empire State Realty OP
Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc
