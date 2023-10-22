Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Empire State Realty OP Stock Performance

NYSE:ESBA opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. Empire State Realty OP has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.10.

Empire State Realty OP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Empire State Realty OP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESBA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Empire State Realty OP by 363.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Empire State Realty OP by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management acquired a new position in Empire State Realty OP during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000.

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

