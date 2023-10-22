Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

BHC stock opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $10.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 411.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bausch Health Companies

In other Bausch Health Companies news, EVP Seana Carson sold 6,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $55,351.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 385,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,563.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHC. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

