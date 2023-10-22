Culp (NYSE:CULP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Culp Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of Culp stock opened at $5.50 on Thursday. Culp has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.30. The firm has a market cap of $68.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.26.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. Culp had a negative net margin of 12.74% and a negative return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $56.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Culp will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CULP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Culp by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 36,372 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Culp by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 279,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 52,982 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Culp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Culp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Culp by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 72,775 shares in the last quarter. 53.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Culp Company Profile
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
