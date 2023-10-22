Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE AMPE opened at $2.87 on Thursday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.54.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1,399.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 217,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 202,574 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 166,979 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325,300 shares during the period. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

