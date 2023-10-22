Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.0 %
NYSE AMPE opened at $2.87 on Thursday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.54.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
