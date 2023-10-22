Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NOMD. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.20.

NOMD stock opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.41. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.76.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $811.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.57 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 11.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Nomad Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 745.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

