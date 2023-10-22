National Bankshares Downgrades Real Matters (TSE:REAL) to Sector Perform

National Bankshares cut shares of Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$8.50.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$4.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Shares of TSE REAL opened at C$5.00 on Wednesday. Real Matters has a 1 year low of C$3.80 and a 1 year high of C$7.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.95. The firm has a market cap of C$364 million, a P/E ratio of -15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

