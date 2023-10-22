Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) PT Raised to $32.50

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $31.00 to $32.50 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MRO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.97.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $28.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.33. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.91.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.62%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $1,444,551.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,811.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $1,288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,943.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $1,444,551.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,811.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 454,226 shares of company stock valued at $12,277,084 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 238,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 105,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 32,717 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 41,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

