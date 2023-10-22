Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Prologis from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.94.

Get Prologis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Prologis

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $102.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $136.67.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.