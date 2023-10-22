StockNews.com Downgrades Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $243.96.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $190.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $176.50 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.16 and a 200 day moving average of $214.80.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.31%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

