Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Free Report) from an underperform rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$15.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$12.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Pason Systems from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pason Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.25.

Pason Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Pason Systems stock opened at C$13.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.68. Pason Systems has a 52 week low of C$10.75 and a 52 week high of C$16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.68.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$84.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$85.00 million. Pason Systems had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 35.64%. Research analysts forecast that Pason Systems will post 1.3239024 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pason Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.81%.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

